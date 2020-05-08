NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.87. 9,302,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.49. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.