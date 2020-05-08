Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 7,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

