Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 35,497,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,930,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

