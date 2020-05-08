Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have been trending very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Oceaneering International earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 1,127,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $447.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

