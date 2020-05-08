Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Up 15.1% After Earnings Beat

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) shares were up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.13, approximately 16,471,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 6,605,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 609,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.31.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

