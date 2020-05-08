Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49, 835,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,196,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Specifically, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 26,659 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

