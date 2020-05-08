Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.14, approximately 2,504,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,317,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.
In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,450 shares of company stock valued at $435,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
