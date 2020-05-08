Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.14, approximately 2,504,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,317,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,450 shares of company stock valued at $435,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

