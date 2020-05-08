Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Up 5.7%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.35, 2,970,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,385,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Vertical Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $63,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,729,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Olin by 3,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 834,168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 641,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

