ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,776,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

