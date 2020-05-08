OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.86, 846,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,296,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Get OneMain alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.