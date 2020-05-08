Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $479,527.72 and $13,147.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.02104024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00174080 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

