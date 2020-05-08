Oppenheimer Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $26.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

PING has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 69.00.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

