Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc (OTCMKTS:ORGS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.81, 242,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 352% from the average session volume of 53,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orgenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis Inc (OTCMKTS:ORGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Orgenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

