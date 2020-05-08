Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.03404416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00054336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031596 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001676 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,881,843 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

