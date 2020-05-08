Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Up 8%

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 795,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 689,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

