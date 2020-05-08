Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $72.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ORA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.09. 300,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 42,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

