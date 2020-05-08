OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) PT Lowered to $3.75

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 66,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. OTCMKTS:PIRGF has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
About OTCMKTS:PIRGF
