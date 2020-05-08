Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of OTTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 106,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,647. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

