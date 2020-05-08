Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Otter Tail has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

