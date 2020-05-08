Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shot up 8.8% on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ovintiv traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.80, 11,781,473 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 8,298,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

In other news, President Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

