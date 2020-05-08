Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 1.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 3,407,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,806. The stock has a market cap of $436.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Cfra reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

