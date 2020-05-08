Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

