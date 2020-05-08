Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Earnings Results

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17), Briefing.com reports. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 2,038,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,302. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,677,170.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,740.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,778,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Compass Point lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

