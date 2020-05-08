Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OXFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 156,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $265.99 million, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

