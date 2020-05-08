P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

NYSE:GLT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 142,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $677.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

