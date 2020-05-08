Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Purchases $40,440.00 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen bought 12,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $40,440.00.
Curt Alan Christianssen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Curt Alan Christianssen purchased 7,264 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $51,211.20.
- On Friday, February 14th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 534 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $3,764.70.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 168 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176.00.
Shares of PMBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.