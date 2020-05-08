Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Purchases $40,440.00 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen bought 12,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $40,440.00.

Curt Alan Christianssen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Curt Alan Christianssen purchased 7,264 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $51,211.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 534 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $3,764.70.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 168 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176.00.

Shares of PMBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

