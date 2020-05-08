Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Receives C$0.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PONY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price target on Painted Pony Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Painted Pony Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PONY stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64. Painted Pony Energy has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

