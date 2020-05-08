Pakcoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $212,195.74 and $18.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

