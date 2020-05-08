Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.31.

NYSE:PANW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.96. 1,063,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.17. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

