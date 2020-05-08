Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to $38.00

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

