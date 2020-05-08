Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.96. 13,037,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

