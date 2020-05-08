PayPie Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $80,264.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, PayPie has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.02140885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172844 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.