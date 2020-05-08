PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,486.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

