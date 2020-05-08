PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,742. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $976.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,099,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.