Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.49-1.53 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.
NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,134. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $881.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
