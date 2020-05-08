Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.49-1.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,134. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $881.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

