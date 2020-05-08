PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.50% of PerkinElmer worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 953,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,956. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

