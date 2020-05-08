PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65 EPS and its Q2 guidance to at least $0.65 EPS.

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.76. 953,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

