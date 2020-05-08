Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAHC. Gabelli downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

PAHC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $919.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 781,336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

