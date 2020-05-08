Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

