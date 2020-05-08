Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. 5,557,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

