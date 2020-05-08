Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.60, 291,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 459,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.91.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.58) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $3,827,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 3,667.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

