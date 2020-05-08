Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 2,560,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,979. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.