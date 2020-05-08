Pi Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) a C$2.30 Price Target

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been given a C$2.30 target price by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.00. The company had a trading volume of 606,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,243. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. The stock has a market cap of $326.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$45.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.