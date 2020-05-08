Pi Financial Reiterates C$16.00 Price Target for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) received a C$16.00 price objective from Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.86.

ERO stock traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.00. 161,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

