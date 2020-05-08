Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $94,980.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005348 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,178,344,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.