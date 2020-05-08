Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Cap of $706,002.34

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $706,002.34 and approximately $1,664.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,916,058 coins and its circulating supply is 417,655,622 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

