Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,425,095.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,306,060.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,578,710.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,540,140.00.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,584,695.00.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00.
Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,291,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $13,327,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
