Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,425,095.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,306,060.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,578,710.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,540,140.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,584,695.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,291,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 72.34% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $13,327,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

