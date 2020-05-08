Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 407.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,751 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 3.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $13,327,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 620,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,641 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,291,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333,399. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 72.34%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

