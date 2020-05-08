Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PHD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 72,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $710,032.68. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 599,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,388.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

