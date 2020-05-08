Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PHT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.03.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.